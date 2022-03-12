Michelle Branch’s Breastfeeding Selfie Shows Her Adorable Newborn Daughter Willie Being ‘Milk Drunk’

In case you missed it, “Everywhere” singer Michelle Branch welcomed a baby girl into the world. Instead of sharing the typical posed newborn photos, she showed a silly photo of her daughter passed out from being “milk drunk.”

Our favorite 2000s songstress posted a photo of her and her newborn Willie on her Instagram on March 4. She posted it with the caption, “When you’re minding your own business, watching Gilmore Girls (with your daughter, naturally) and it’s a little too “on the nose” 🥴🤣 I’m running out of things to watch. Help! #wildfridaynight #milkdrunk.”

In the photo, we see Branch laying down on her bed in a position to help Willie breastfeed, but we also see Willie passed out on her mama’s chest. In the second slot, we see a clip from Gilmore Girls where they mention Branch and her music.

We always love when mamas show their breastfeeding journeys, and this hilarious photo may be one of our favorites.

The Grammy award-winning singer has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau and two children with husband Patrick Carney named Rhys James, 3, and newborn rainbow baby Willie Jacquet.

Carney opened up to Audacy’s Megan Holiday per People about why he and Branch chose the name Willie for their daughter born on Feb. 2. He said, “Michelle said she wasn’t sure about the name about 15 minutes before the c-section, and I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ We didn’t know if it was a boy or girl, it was a surprise. The girl’s name was Willie, and she’s like, ‘I don’t know about that.’”

He added, “When the baby was born, I looked into the baby’s eyes, and she had light blue eyes — which is weird because Michelle and our son have dark brown eyes — I was like, I think her name is Willie because my grandmother had the same eyes. My grandmother hated her name with a passion. I really doubled down on something here.”

