Bindi Irwin’s Video Of Her & Grace Warrior Playing Peekaboo Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Bindi Irwin and Grace Warrior are at it again by being the absolute cutest mother-daughter duo out there, and this new video of them playing peekaboo is our favorite video yet.

On March 10, Irwin posted an adorable, tear-jerking video of her, papa Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior playing peekaboo behind a couch. She posted it with the caption “Peekaboo with the cutest” and put on the song “You Mean The World To Me” by Christina Perri on in the background.

In the video, we see Grace peeking her little head up and down from the couch, inadvertently playing peekaboo with her mama. She looks as adorable as can be as she sticks her tongue out, smiling at the chilled-out game. Towards the end of the video, we see Powell come up and join in on the fun as Grace tried to grab onto the couch.

Grace will be one year old in a little under two weeks, and we’re feeling all of the emotions. Powell and Irwin have known each other for nearly a decade, after meeting back at the Australia Zoo in 2013. They got engaged in back 2019 and married in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020. Then almost exactly down to the minute, they gave birth to Grace Warrior on March 25, 2021.

In an Instagram post, on Nov. 25, 2021, Irwin posted a couple of photos from their wedding with the caption, “Grace Warrior was born at 5:52 pm on the 25th of March 2021. We just discovered that Chandler and I said our vows and were officially married exactly 3 minutes earlier on the 25th of March 2020. Three. Minutes. This is why I believe in miracles.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

