Kate Middleton is carving a new path when it comes to her children’s privacy. The Duchess has been stepping behind the camera to snap candid pictures of her kids for a very good reason: so she can pick and choose what images are shared.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is a very good photographer,” Kensington Palace curator Claudia Acott Williams told Us Weekly this week. “She has started releasing her own photographs of her children as a way of sharing their progress with the public. … By releasing her own photographs, she’s kind of maintaining an element of control and privacy for them.”

Head to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account and you’ll find some beautifully-shot photos of Princess Charlotte, 6, Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3, all taken by Middleton. It’s a mix of candid and posed pictures and, Williams explained, Middleton’s decision to post them is “unusual.”

“It creates a unique perspective. It is very clever. It really allows the public in in a very intimate way, while still allowing them to maintain the privacy of family life,” she said.

Middleton’s decision to share personal photos of her children, Williams added, is also a way of keeping up with the times.

“The royal family have continuously embraced the evolving technologies and evolving ways of sharing their images,” Williams told Us. “I think there’s an understanding which was started with Prince Albert back in the 1840s that this technology is going to be a key tool in their relationship with the world and that it will shape the role and purpose of monarchy.”

It may come as a bit of a surprise but Middleton and Prince William do like to lean into the candid — at least sometimes. In 2020, Middleton had her very first podcast appearance on the show Happy Mum, Happy Baby and host Giovanna Fletcher later shared what a surprisingly low-key experience it was.

“They had scheduled 45 minutes,” Fletcher said. “We had an hour and a half! Basically, Prince William had come in as he was briefing her and he said, ‘Just talk. Don’t worry about saying anything you shouldn’t or exposing too much. We can change it in the edit. Just talk.’ So she was going to answer everything. It was amazing.”

