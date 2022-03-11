Kylie Jenner is officially back on Instagram after giving birth to her son Wolf last month. The beauty mogul took to Instagram stories to promote her new line of products, Lip Lacquers, and got a surprise cameo from her daughter Stormi.

“OK, so I know I’ve been MIA for a while,” Jenner started to tell viewers before noticing that she had an unexpected co-star. “Stormi wants to be in this.” The 4-year-old got to pop her head into the shot for a few moments before Jenner gently nudged her out.

“Get out of here,” Jenner said. “Mommy needs to do this. Thank you.”

Even better, when Stormi pops into the frame a second time, Kylie does the mutter from the side of her mouth that every parent is familiar with: “Let me do this for two seconds, okay?”

We haven’t heard much from Jenner since she gave birth to Wolf on February 2. But we did get a few peeks into her pregnant life, when she shot a 73 Questions video with Vogue back in September. Stormi once again made a quick cameo, opening the door for the journalist while beaming at the camera. Jenner admitted that she was bummed to not be able eat her favorite sushi during the pregnancy but has been enjoying her cravings for frozen yogurt and In-N-Out.

When asked about the best part of raising her kids alongside their many, many cousins, she said: “I’m just excited for them to all grow up together.”

The reality star opened up about her parenting journey even more in an interview with Elle last year. “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” Jenner said. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

Her best advice for new moms? “Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

