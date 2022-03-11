It’s not often that we get a glimpse of Hoda Kotb’s little ones — so their appearance on The TODAY Show this Thursday was a rare treat. Kotb introduced Hope, 2, and Hayley, 4, to viewers during a segment filmed in New Orleans.

“These two girls are gonna fall in love with the city just as I have over the years. So thank y’all for welcoming them,” Kotb said, while cradling her adorable daughters at the same time. To add cuteness on top of more cuteness, the duo was dressed in matching outfits.

.@hodakotb brought two adorable guests with her to New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/xW7NkZKLN0 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 10, 2022

The sweet moment had Kotb’s co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, feeling a little verklempt. “Y’all know when y’all have a friend that’s doing exactly what she should be doing and you’re watching it?” she asked. “That’s what I was watching and it was beautiful. It’s just so fun to see you here with your girls.”

Bush Hager wasn’t the only one loving seeing Kotb on mom duty. Al Roker, who serves as weather anchor on The Today Show, also expressed his joy watching Kotb in action with her daughters. “Got home just in time to see @hodakotb on remote in #neworleans live on @hodaandjenna be #everyparent who brings their kids on a #worktrip You love having ‘em but there are moments…” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video clip of the family.

Kotb’s inspiring journey to motherhood started in 2017, when she was 52 years old. She adopted Hayley with her former fiancé Joel Schiffman, after breast cancer left her unable to conceive. In 2019, she adopted her second daughter, Hope.

“Joel and I have had this conversation because—you feel like you get a limited amount of time on Earth and your heart expands, and sometimes you don’t realize your heart’s ability to expand until you’ve filled [it], and sometimes you think you’re at the top, and then you realize that there’s more room,” Kotb explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And we wondered, ‘Would our family be better with another child? Do we have enough love? Do we have enough time? Will we be a better family?’ And the answer to all those questions seems to be yes.”

The talk show host still pinches herself that she gets to be a mom. “I wake up sometimes and go, ‘Oh my God, I have a baby!’ ” she told People. “But it feels totally real. I guess if you’ve been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing’s more real. Nothing.”

