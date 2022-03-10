Rupert Grint’s daughter Wednesday has officially learned the F word — and she’s a big fan. The former Harry Potter star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and opened up about his 1-year-old’s, ermmm, growing vocabulary.

“She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I’m doing my lines for [Apple TV’s Servant] and my character says the F-word a lot and now she just says it whenever she’s excited,” Grint explained. “We were at the toy store today, and she was walking around just dropping it.”

While Wednesday’s F bombs may be receiving a generally “mixed reaction” from the public, Grint admitted: “We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it.”

Another thoroughly enjoyable tidbit that came out of Grint’s interview? The actor is slowly introducing Wednesday to the world of Harry Potter.

“I’ve already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a Pez dispenser with my head on it,” he said. “We don’t feed her Pez, but she has [the dispenser].”

While we don’t know if Grint’s Harry Potter co-stars have met his daughter in real-life, we do know that he’s sent a plethora of pictures. After the trio filmed this year’s HBOMax reunion Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson sat down with Vogue to discuss the cast’s long-lasting bond — and revealed just how cute she thinks Wednesday is.

“[Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint] both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson explained. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of Wednesday and I die.”

