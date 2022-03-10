Royals: sometimes they’re just like us. Prince William was spotted dropping his 6-year-old daughter Charlotte off at a pizza party this past Sunday, carrying a gift wrapped in pink paper. The celebration was organized by one of Charlotte’s classmates, according to The Daily Mail, and the Prince arrived at Il Pagliaccio restaurant in casual dad clothes: maroon sweater and jeans.

Prince William returned a few hours later to pick Charlotte up and turned down a request from Teo Catino, the pizza store’s owner, for a selfie. In a full circle moment, Catino told The Daily Mail that Princess Diana was actually a big fan of Il Pagliaccio.

‘When she returned from her gymnastics sessions in a gym not far from here, Lady Diana stopped by me, always together with her bodyguards, and ordered Margherita and pizza with salami. And then off home to to eat them with the two children.’

Prince William has definitely had more relatable dad moments than you might expect from a royal. Like that time PEOPLE reported William had to watch YouTube tutorials to figure out how to do Charlotte’s hair. “Never try to do a ponytail!” he advised. “Nightmare.”

Or, that other time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account posted a picture of all three kids heartily tackling their dad, in honor of his birthday.

So, what’s the key to parenting as royals with at least a little bit of normalcy? “Because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organized parents,” a source told The Sun last year. “But as parents, Wills and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it.”

That doesn’t mean that they’re totally freewheeling with their style, though, the source added. “Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic. If George has been naughty, and he has been on occasion, Kate and William are good at explaining to him the rights and wrongs of what’s happened.”

Hopefully rewards for good behavior include plenty more pizza parties.

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.