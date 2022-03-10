Tiger Woods’ 14-year-old daughter Sam made a rare public appearance on Wednesday night — and brought her dad to tears. Woods received the prodigious World Golf Hall of Fame induction and Sam was on hand to pay tribute, delivering a moving speech that just might make you a little misty-eyed, too.

While on stage, Sam opened up about how terrified she was when Woods got into a near-fatal car accident last February. “About a year ago you were stuck in a hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows and one of the scariest moments of your life and ours,” she said. “We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet.”

Then, she added: “This is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter.”

The sweet moments just kept on coming.

Sam shared a moving story about her dad and the day she was born. “In 2007, my dad got himself in position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot,” she explained. “He then had to rush to the airport, flew from Pittsburgh to Orlando and drove to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18th, I was born…he may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.”

The teen went on to share that Woods is “always there” — whether it’s on FaceTime or attending violin concerts or offering school pickup duties.

There was some gentle dad roasting, too. Sam noted her bewilderment that the guy who “still FaceTimes his friends to discuss Marvel and DC timelines” and “goes to Comic-Con dressed as Batman” could also be one of the greatest golfers ever.

She finished up her speech by presenting her dad with the award and saying: “I inducted you into the Dad Hall of Fame long time ago.”

Well done, Sam. We’re just busy cutting onions over here.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.