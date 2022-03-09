Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her son Sylvester’s first birthday by posting the dreamiest series of nude photos. The mom took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an ethereal set of photos snapped while pregnant with Sylvester — and it’s pretty magical.

“Happy birthday sly/happy birth day to me/happy women’s day to all 💓” she wrote. The slideshow, which includes some stunning shots of Ratajkowski in the bathtub, ends with a picture of Sylvester himself.

Sylvester Bear was born last March and introduced to the world through a sweet, intimate picture of Ratajkowski breastfeeding him. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the author and model wrote in her Instagram caption. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

She also took her fans inside the delivery room, with a photo series of her delivery and first few moments meeting her son.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Ratajkowski has taken the world on her journey to becoming a mother. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” she wrote in a 2020 essay for Vogue. ‘But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

She also has shared a plethora of gorgeous nude pictures throughout her pregnancy, from professional photoshoots to candid selfies.

Ratajkowski has taken a refreshing and inspiring stance when it comes to her sexuality — and women’s sexuality in general. “We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn’t mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality. #liberated,” she tweeted in 2016. “Even if being sexualized by society’s gaze is demeaning, there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be.”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.