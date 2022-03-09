Jessica Alba celebrated International Women’s Day with a rare glimpse of her two daughters and an inspiring message about ending gender bias. The Honest Company founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a powerful photo of herself with daughters Haven, 10, and Honor, 13.

“As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it – not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come,” she wrote. “Like all mothers, I want to #breakthebias so my children can have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender.”

Alba opened up about the gender bias she encountered while trying to pitch The Honest Company to investors. “When I was pitching room after room (of mostly men), I faced a lot of rejection,” she explained. “I often wonder how it would have gone if I were in front of VCs that were female-led or focused on female founders.”

Unfortunately, Alba explained, the discrepancy between the amount of money women-led start-ups raise vs. the amount of money male-led start-ups raise is pretty staggering. In 2020, women-led start-ups only pulled in 2.3% of venture capital, according to Crunchbase. 86% of venture funding, meanwhile, went to men.

“Words of support are no longer enough. We must act every day and keep gender equality at the forefront of our work,” she wrote. “…Please join my fam & I as we #BreakTheBias this International Women’s Day and work together to help create a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive ❤️🙏🏽🌎 “

We’re so here for Alba using International Women’s Day to spread an important message about gender inequality. And pssst — she also shared her favorite woman-owned small businesses here!

