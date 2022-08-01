This $8 Sandwich Cutter Hack From Amazon Has 3,000 Perfect Ratings & It’s a Major ‘Money Saver’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kids and their mealtime requests, right?! They want the red cup, not the blue one. The Disney Princess plate and only the Disney Princess plate. Grapes cut into halves (okay, that’s for safety, but still). The only kind of yogurt they like … this week. And you’d better not even think about cutting that banana into slices.

Even if your kid doesn’t nitpick quite that much (lucky!), there’s still one request that most kids have made at some point, if not regularly: “Can you cut the crusts off my sandwich?” After all, it happens enough that companies literally started manufacturing frozen sandwiches sans crust — which, by the way, you can spend a small fortune on. So if your child is firmly on Team No Crust, we’ve got a brilliant Amazon find for you: this genius sandwich cutter and sealer that lets you make your own “uncrusted” sandwiches at home.

HiYZ Sandwich Cutter and Sealer

Image: HiYZ

HiYZ Sandwich Cutter and Sealer $7.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

You get a five-piece set to make varying sizes of sandwich (you know, in case your kid has specific instructions for that too). The sandwich cutters are safe even for small fingers, and 100% free of phthalates, BPA, PVA, lead, and mercury. They’re easy to clean, and stackable for neat storage. And if something happens to any of them within the first year, you can get a refund or replacement. The reviews — nearly 5,000 with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars — speak for themselves.

“Love this thing so much! No more blowing money on the premade sandwiches that kids are oddly obsessed with!” says one reviewer.

“The kids are having a blast making their own sandwiches with these. The slices stick together surprisingly well and the sandwiches look very cute,” raves another.

Save some cash by making your own de-crusted sandwiches — or, at the very least, save your sanity by avoiding kid meltdowns caused by an overabundance of crust.