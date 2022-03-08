This Nintendo Switch Game Case Has So Many Five Star Reviews & It’s Under $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The young gamer in your life is about to get so organized. Nintendo Switch Game cases are selling fast on Amazon, thanks to a lightweight design and sturdy, compact storage. Oh yeah, and our favorite part? It retails at $10.99.

The case — available in black, blue, or red — is super portable (roughly half the size of the iPhone 13 Pro) so kids and teens can carry their games with them wherever they go, whether it’s a long car ride or a fun outdoor hang. Also it’s light, clocking in at just .2 pounds, and stores up to 12 cards.

Don’t fret if the child you’re gifting this to is a litttttle on the clumsy side because there’s plenty of protection, with a plastic anti-crash and anti-scratch design. In fact, one Amazon user noted that they dropped the case from a distance of five feet and there was no damage at all.

Image: Accevo Amazon

Inside, you’ll find a soft silicon lining, which molds to the exact shape of the individual cards. Choose between three colors: sleek black, cherry red or baby blue. This case has racked up some exceptionally glowing reviews, with a 4.8/5 score on Amazon. Parents raved about how time-saving and practical its been for their kids.

“I love this little case to hold all of my switch games for the kids and so we don’t have to constantly be opening up miscellaneous game cases to find where the cartridge is that we are looking for,” one user wrote. “The bright red is in line with the Mario theme. I love it.”

Another person gave the case five stars and noted: “My son loves it.”

Here’s to never dealing with random Nintendo cards ending up on the floor, bookcase or kitchen counter again.

Before you go, check out our favorite ethical toy brands.