These Pastel Bunnies & Chick Squishmallows Are the Perfect Easter Gifts for Your Kids — Starting at $6

There’s just something irresistible about Squishmallows. Like their name implies, they’re as soft and squishy as marshmallows, and just as sweet — but unlike actual marshmallows, kids can take them everywhere without making a sticky mess. Whether they’re being used as pillows for travel, cuddling companions for the couch, bedtime snuggle buddies, or just being played with like a regular stuffed animal, they’re super-plush and huggable … and we’re slightly obsessed.

Who can blame us for stanning our kids’ Squishmallows, though? Not only are they comfy to squeeze on, they’re adorable. Each one — and to date, there are over one thousand! — has its own unique look and back story. New characters are released regularly to update the squishy squad. And right now, there are some seriously cute new Squishmallows available at Target that we’re currently adding to our carts (especially the holiday ones — squeee!). You know, for our kids. … Right. Our kids!

Easter Mystery

Squishmallows

If you’re picking up some gifts for Easter baskets, make sure to add this cuddly Squishmallow to your cart. It has a soft pink color, floppy ears, and a watercolor-printed belly. Your kids will love taking it on car rides or tucking it into bed with them.

Aimee the Yellow Chick

Squishmallows

This adorable yellow chick makes an excellent Easter gift. It’s plush and has the most adorable fluffy “wings” and headpiece that’s also soft and feathery.

Yellow Chick $19.99 Buy now

Peter the Pink Pig

Squishmallows

This 12″ pink pig has the sweetest floral belly that’s great for tons of belly rubs and cuddles.

Pink Pig with Floral Belly $14.99 Buy now

Disney Pixar Toy Story Alien

Squishmallows

Your kiddos will love this Toy Story Alien Squishmallow. It has a smiling face, and it's lined with pastel Easter eggs on the front.

Disney Pixar Toy Story Alien $14.99 Buy now

Bubbles the Purple Bunny

Squishmallows

This adorable “Bubbles” purple bunny Squishmallow is right on time for the holiday season. It has floppy ears and a friendly smile that your kids will love snuggling up with

Purple Bunny $24.99 Buy now

Disney Pastel Stitch

Squishmallows

Does your little one love Disney? If “yes” then run to your closest target and scoop up this 10″ Stitch Squishmallow before it’s sold out! It’s too cute to pass up, so we’re sure it won’t be in stock long.

Brenden the Jack Russel

Squishmallows

Swathed in brown and cream hues with a soft belly, Brenden the Jack Russel is 16″ of ready to hug goodness. But our favorite thing about him are those adorable perky, pastel ears!

Jack Russel $24.99 Buy now

Domingo the Blue Easter Goat

Squishmallows

It doesn’t get much sweeter than Domingo the Easter Goat. This 12″ plush toy. The Squishmallow comes holding an Easter Egg straight from the Easter bunny.

Blue Easter Goat $14.99 Buy now

Wu the Rainbow Bunny

Squishmallows

This 12″ Rainbow Bunny has so many fun colors and the cutest nose that’s great for tons of nose kisses and cuddles.

Rainbow Bunny $14.99 Buy now

Easter Yellow Chick

Squishmallows

Who doesn’t love baby chicks and bunnies? Snag this colorful character before it sells out. The Squishmallow wears bunny ears and stands 12″ tall.

