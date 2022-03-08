Kelly Ripa Has a Very Unusual Eating Habit & Her Kids Are ‘Grossed Out’

There are many, many ways to mortify your kids. For Kelly Ripa, it’s the very unusual way she eats her food. The talk show host and her husband Mark Consuelos revealed on Live With Kelly & Ryan that Ripa is a big fan of eating with her fingers.

“You have a very interesting way of eating food,” Consuelos quipped. If there’s food that can be eaten with her hands, Consuelos explained to Ripa that she will “put the plate in front of me, and then you’ll go in and grab it and then you stick all three fingers, the tips of all three fingers, into your mouth.”

Ripa’s kids, she reported, are “grossed out” by her style. Consuelos is mostly baffled. “You go in with the three fingers,” he told her. “I’m surprised you weren’t nursed with the first three fingers of someone’s hand!”

Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19, are no strangers to being embarrassed by their parents.

”[Lola’s] cool. She’s really cool. She’s always been cool,” Consuelos told PEOPLE in 2019, when asked about his daughter’s sense of style. “We have nothing to do with it literally because she’s mortified by everything we put on.” Ripa added that she doesn’t take the critiques personally. In fact, it might actually — kinda — be a compliment. “I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing,” she said.

In fact, sometimes Ripa leans into mortifying her kids . Like that time she posted a picture of a shirtless Consuelos on Instagram. One user commented: “Ok ok kids let’s keep it PG you’re embarrassing your kids !!!!” To which Ripa responded: “That’s why I have Instagram.”

One of the few times the kids aren’t embarrassed? Seeing Consuelos as a lead role on Riverdale. “I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I can’t believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch,’” Ripa said during a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As parents, you always win some and lose some.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.