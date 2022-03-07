Maren Morris is embracing her body post-pregnancy and we’re extremely here for it. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share a full-length selfie of herself, accompanied by the caption: “In this house we stan mom bellies.”

Morris, who gave birth to her son Hayes Andrew Hurd in March 2020, definitely struck a chord because that tweet pulled in more than 6,000 likes and lots and lots of supportive comments.

In this house we stan mom bellies. pic.twitter.com/OOUsrPAsY2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 6, 2022

So many moms flocked to Twitter to applaud Morris’s “mom belly” and share their similarly inspiring journeys with their own bodies.

Our babies called it home, how could we hate it? 🥺❤️ — EJ Kimberlin, MEd, I Support Ukraine🌻 (@iKimberLion) March 6, 2022

Hell yeah 👏 Wouldn’t trade my darlings for my flat tummy ever!!!!!! 💕👼👼💕 — Heather Brown (@carheads) March 6, 2022

that body made a precious human, nothing more magical ❤️ — Sapphire (Taylor’s Version) (@SapphireSwiftie) March 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Morris has put out an inspiring body-positivity message. She shared an Instagram post back in 2021 with some powerful words on her post-baby body.

“Am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again,” she wrote. “No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f*cking badass. and yeah, I’m proud.”

And that’s exactly how she’s approaching her workout routines since giving birth. Morris’s personal trainer Erin Oprea told US Weekly that the singer is all about embracing her new body.

“Her goal is to feel good and to put on her clothes and just keep her confidence,” she explained. “She’s confident. She looks beautiful. She feels amazing. I don’t think [Morris] says, ‘I want this and I want that.’ She’s not that way. And I think her goal is to just keep her confidence up and rock her outfit that she loves.”

Morris’s mantra, according to Oprea? “I want to feel good, but I still want to love life.”

