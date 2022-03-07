Kate Middleton turned to the head of the monarchy when she was struggling with her new mom duties. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Middleton was hoping to not hire a nanny after Prince George was born in 2013. That idea didn’t quite go to plan.

“Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard,” Nicholl said in the documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, per The Mirror.

She added: “William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

The royal couple ended up hiring Maria Borrallo for the job. She studied at the prestigious Norland College, which trains students to become nannies, with a rigorous curriculum that includes self-defense and first-aid training.

It was an eye-opening moment for Middleton, who later penned a letter to a group of child development experts in 2019, touching on the “overriding and debilitating” isolation that comes with being a new mom.

“I can understand that people are nervous about asking for help for fear of judgement, and how that sense of isolation can quickly become overriding and debilitating for any new parent,” she wrote, per The Telegraph. “Recognizing that the task of parenting is substantial, I have realized the importance of working to make it easier for parents to request support.”

That’s not to say that Middleton has completely figured out that tricky work-life balance. During a 2020 podcast interview with Happy Mum Happy Baby, Middleton was asked if she ever experiences “mommy guilt.”

The answer was a resounding yes: “Absolutely. I think anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying,” she said.

Her solution? Try to find those quiet, intimate moments to share with her family. “I remember from my childhood doing the simple things – going for a walk together, and that’s what I try to do with my children, as well,” Middleton said. “Because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures, as a parent.”

