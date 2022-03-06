Snag This Bestselling 2-in-1 Stroller From Amazon For Nearly 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With a stroller for our little ones, nothing is too good. They need to be comfortable, easy to maneuver, easy to store, versatile — you get it, there are a lot of boxes to check off. We’ve seen some intricate ones with a heavy price tag, some that look insane to set up, and even ones that our kids hate. It’s a classic Goldilocks situation and we’re nearly at the end of our rope. Luckily, Nordstrom poked its head out once again to save the day.

We buy everything on Amazon: designer shoes, makeup, and, of course, anything with an amazing discount. This time around, we may have found the perfect stroller: a five-star stroller at 50 percent off for a limited time.

The cynebaby 2-in-1 Bassinet Stroller

is a bestselling and easy to set up the stroller for any child from newborn to 3-year-olds. This portable stroller is great for protecting your little one with braking, anti-vibration wheels so your kids will have a peaceful sleep, and a little canopy to cover their faces from harsh elements. The two-in-one design helps you change it from a canopy to a half-reclining mode, or even to a sitting mode.

With an ultra-safe and easy-to-store design, it’s no wonder Amazon buyers love it so much.

The top Amazon review raved about it, saying, “This stroller is super easy to assemble and also easy to switch into the different positions! I purchased [it] for the bassinet feature starting out and we got to test it out today. Baby was content, it was smooth pushing him, Good storage underneath, and pretty easy to shut and open to fit in the car. Definitely a good buy.”