Jeannie Mai Gets Candid About Breastfeeding Struggles: ‘It’s Been the Most Difficult Part’

The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai got very real on her Instagram about breastfeeding — and we are in awe of her transparency and honesty.

On March 4, Mai opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding with a powerful and honest post on her Instagram. She posted it with a lengthy caption, starting it with, “Been tackling this breastfeeding thing for two months. Listening to a lactation nurse, reading advice online, and getting so much help from other moms. Hands down, it’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey.”

She added she never imagined it’d be this touch. “For me, it was even more difficult than giving birth. The day I gave birth, the nurse put Monaco to my breast, and I got emotional about the colostrum that my breast naturally produced. I couldn’t believe nature took place so fast! I fell in love at first latch. I’ve never felt anything like that bond before, looking down at my body providing for this sweet face. I became obsessed. She said latch the baby every three hours, which will signal to my breasts to make milk, feed Monaco each side, 15 min left, 15 min right, and I will see breast milk increase.”

Mai then told her Instagram followers what her three hours actually look like, saying “Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal to the body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one-hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat. And two months later, I STILL don’t make enough milk to feed my baby.”

She ended it by saying, “Comparing myself to other moms, frustrated from the ups and downs of pumping an ounce one day, nothing the next..and this is ON TOP of all the anxiety this journey can bring… I have more respect for moms than ever in my life. And I have to remember me included. Hugs to every mom out there.”

In the photo, we see Mai sitting on a white chair with the breast pumps attached to her breasts. In the second photo, it’s the same thing, but with Mai smiling small for the camera.

Many moms and friends immediately went to the comment section, with Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown saying, “As usual… Your transparency is gonna help folks.” And Meghan Trainor said, “My body never made enough milk either. I took so many supplements and tried everything. My kid was basically raised on formula and he’s perfect. I feel u queen. Ur doing great! Ur a super mama.”

The stylish talk show host is as transparent as they come and that’s why we love her.

Back in 2018, Mai and rapper Jeezy started dating and got engaged less than two years later. They married the following year, also announcing soon after that they were expecting. On Jan. 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter named Monaco Mai-Jenkins into the world.

