Angelina Jolie & Daughter Shiloh Give Rare Glimpse Into How They Spend Their Mother-Daughter Days

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, are one of the coolest mother-daughter duos, conquering the entertainment industry and impromptu trips to Cambodia. But now we know the activity they use to bond on a daily basis! On March 4, HollywoodLife posted photos of the two enjoying some retail therapy.

Angelina was wearing an all-black ensemble with a matching bag, sunglasses, and even a face mask. Shiloh rocked a more casual look of a navy blue sweatshirt, shorts, and a perfectly messy bun.

Who doesn’t love a good retail therapy run? And from the photos, it seems like it was a pretty successful one between the two of them.

In a recent interview with Elle, Angelina opened up about how much she loves her growing kids, saying, “I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

She added how much she loves each of her children, “I feel like we’re such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn’t matter in the end. But also, you’ve met our kids. They’re pretty capable.”

Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt named Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, of course, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

