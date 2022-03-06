Amy Poehler Hilariously Reveals That Her Sons Loved This Rival Show Over Parks & Recreation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even when you’re a comedic titan like Amy Poehler, sometimes your kids don’t care what you do for a living. Poehler took the pandemic as a time to show her kids comedy and even one of her most iconic roles in Parks and Recreation, but they may have liked The Office more.

In a recent interview with People, the Lucy and Desi director said she and her sons turned to comedy during the pandemic. “In the beginning of the pandemic, we did what everybody did. We turned to comedy for comfort and we watched all of Parks and Rec, which they had never seen.” But she added which show they may have loved more, saying, “And they loved The Office. Oh, God, we watched everything. I feel like most people watched all the TV, all the shows.”

She said that they’re not too psyched to watch her projects. “They do watch it. They tolerate it, but they’re not chomping at the bit to watch any of my stuff, to be quite honest.”

Along with that, apparently, they also threw shade at mama Poehler and her SNL run. “I mean, the other day we were talking about SNL, and I was like, ‘Who do you think are the best SNL [cast members]?’ And my kids were like, ‘Well, probably [Colin] Jost and [Michael] Che.’ And I said, ‘Not your mother?!’ They said, ‘No.’ “

Poehler shares two sons with ex-husband Will Arnett, whom she amicably co-parents with, named Archie, 13, and Abel, 11. The pair were married from 2003 to 2012.