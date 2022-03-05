Bindi Irwin’s Newest Video of Grace Warrior Shows The Cutest Interaction Between Grace & Her ‘Favorite Animal’

Bindi Irwin really knows when we need a timeline cleanse, and her new videos of Grace Warrior are just what we needed — especially since one of them shows us Grace’s favorite animal.

On Feb. 28, Irwin posted the sweetest video of Grace Warrior yet to her Instagram with the caption, “I’m starting to think her favourite animals are tortoises.”

In the video, we see Grace Warrior is sitting on a gray throw blanket, looking adorable in a blue and white picnic patterned dress with a pink hair bow. Get ready for your hearts to implode because little Grace is loving the tortoise that came upon her blanket. She’s hypnotized by him, trying to pick him up with her baby hand as she smiles and babbles to the camera. Irwin posted this video with a son called “I Like Me Better” by Lauv in the background.

Since they live in a zoo, it was bound to happen that Grace Warrior would grow an attachment to one or more of its inhabitants. And c’mon, isn’t this video the sweetest thing you’ve ever seen?

Sadly, Australia has been plagued with a storm upon storm, leaving many injured and a few passing away. In Irwin’s most recent video, she addressed the pain the country is facing, how they’ve been affected, and how the zoo is doing.

Irwin posted a sweet video of Grace Warrior with the caption, “My heart goes out to everyone that has felt the hurt and experienced unfathomable damage from these unrelenting storms here in Oz. We were hit at Australia Zoo and had hundreds of trees fall and enormous flood waters passing through. At one point, the hail was raining down so hard that I had to get Grace out of her cot and sit in our closet with her, away from windows.”

She added, “It’s been a long road, however, thanks to our incredible team we’ve been able to clean up and reopen. Our animals and team are safe. The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital never closed and is busier than ever. If you find an animal in need around our area, you know where to come. Take care, guys. Sending strength.”

In the video, we see Irwin bouncing Grace on her chest with Grace making a slew of silly noises and faces.

Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Powell into the world on March 25, 2021.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.

