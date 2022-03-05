Rihanna Makes Rare Instagram Post Showing Off Her Baby Bump & Jaw-Dropping Jumpsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna is making sure that everyone knows that maternity fashion can be anything you want it to be. For Rihanna, her maternity style is chic, sexy, and always shows off her growing baby bump. On March 5, Rihanna posted a series of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “thicc.”

In the five photos, we see expecting mama Rihanna wearing a baby blue jumpsuit with strategic cutouts that show her growing baby bump. She’s also paired the look with an army green jacket and matching baby blue sunglasses as she poses in front of a regal-looking door.

The last time Rihanna posted to her Instagram was last month to announce that Fenty Beauty would join Ulta stores. So we’re pretty psyched to see the Queen of fashion return with another baby bump photo.

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky confirmed their relationship in mid-2021 and a little over six months later, on Jan. 2022, they shocked the world by revealing that they were expecting their first child.

In a 2018 interview with InStyle, Rihanna said she had motherhood on her radar, saying “I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid…I know that already about myself. They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”

Along with that, it was recently said that she and Rocky will be “hands-on parents” saying “This baby can have anything in the world, but more than anything this baby will be spoiled with love and attention.”

