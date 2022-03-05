Shay Mitchell Shows Moms Are Glamorous in Every Setting With New Sparkly Photos

Shay Mitchell is proving that mamas look amazing, no matter the setting in a series of hilariously honest (and sparkly) photos. On March 4, Mitchell posted two photos featuring her baby bump with the caption, “11:58 vs 12am.”

In the first photo, we see Mitchell looking like the epitome of glamorous in a sparkling mini-dress, golden jacket, and silver heels. She’s looking down at the camera while posing in what looks like a shiny elevator. Then in the second photo, mama Mitchell is showing off her glamorous and chilled-out self-care routine topped with sweats, comfy sheets, and a sheet mask.

So this post proves once and for all that mamas look stunning in any setting, dressed up or dressed down.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Mitchell opened up about how she balances self-care and motherhood. She said, “I am a firm believer that everyone needs to try and take at least ten minutes for themselves daily to do something that makes you feel whole. I always try to organize my day so I have time to do something personal, be it spending time with family or friends, taking Atlas somewhere, or working out, which has become my personal version of therapy. I have also learned the value of saying no to things when I need to disconnect.”

Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in Oct. 2019, named Atlas. Last month, they announced through Instagram that they were expecting their second child. On Feb. 7, Mitchell posted a series of stunning, nude baby bump photos with the heartfelt caption saying goodbye to her dearly departed Grandma and talking about the joys of a new child.

She said, “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need otherworldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

She added, “Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace, knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

