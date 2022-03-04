Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Even the Iconic Meryl Streep Annoys Her Kids — Here’s the One Thing Her Daughter Hates

Meryl Streep and Louisa Jacobson Gummer
Meryl Streep arrives with her daughter, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, for the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2007. Mark J. Terrill/AP
Breaking news: Meryl Streep does that thing that study abroad kids do when they come back from a semester away. Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed a hilarious tidbit about her mom.

“This is a really embarrassing thing that she does,” Jacobson said. “If she starts to speak to someone who has an accent, she’ll just start doing the accent.”

To which Kimmel responded: “And she’ll get an Oscar for it usually, right?”

That’s not all, though. We also learned that Streep has a penchant for calling Jacobson “pickle.”

“Even today, she was like, ‘All right, Pickle, is the car coming for you?’ She’s like, ‘Do you have everything you need? Is someone coming to pick you up from the theater?’”

When Streep isn’t giving her daughter sweetly embarrassing nicknames or experimenting with accents, she’s casually gatecrashing the cast party of Jacobson’s show The Gilded Age. “Hi Meryl! Last night’s little @GildedAgeHBO hang with @Louisa_Jacobson, @DeneeBenton and @BenAhlers (and crashed by Louisa’s mom),” Cynthia Nixon, Jacobson’s co-star, wrote in an Instagram post, which featured Streep making an unexpected cameo.

Streep will be the first person to tell you that she’s aware of the embarrassment she delivers to Jacobson and her other kids  Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Henry Wolfe. “My children stopped me from singing around the house,” she said in an 2016 interview with The Telegraph. “They are so cruel, really. It’s so humbling and such a good thing if you’re a big movie star to have children.”

It got even worse when Streep landed the lead role in Mamma Mia, a film adaption of the hit Abba musical. “The girls were saying, ‘Mom, please tell us you’re not going to wear spandex’ and ‘I’m going to have to move to Alaska when this comes out,'” she told Good Housekeeping. “I’d practice singing in my closet. I’m not kidding. If it penetrated the walls I’d hear, ‘Mom. Mom. Mom!’”

It’s deeply comforting to know that even icons like Meryl Streep manage to mortify their kids.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

