Russell Wilson is ready for more kids – and he wants the whole world to know. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the football player got down on one knee and offered up a proposal to his wife Ciara.

“I have a question for you. A serious question,” he said. “Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

As the audience cheered, Ciara responded: “We definitely can … we have a little bit of time before we get there.”

Ciara and Wilson share two children together: Win, 1, and Sienna, 4. While Wilson might not have gotten the definitive answer he wanted about another child, he does have a different kind of exciting collaboration happening with his wife. The two recently penned the children’s book Why Not You? a story that encourages kids to believe in themselves and their dreams. The book’s title comes from Ciara and Wilson’s nonprofit by the same name, which fights poverty through education, “empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude.”

There’s a sweet meaning behind that “why not” phrase.

“For me, growing up, my dad and my mom used to always ask, ‘Son, why not you? Why don’t you graduate early, why don’t you play pro-football and pro-baseball? Why not you?’ Wilson told Essence. “And that was a subconscious question that I think we all have to ask ourselves sometimes in life.”

Ciara added that she was given similarly positive messaging as a child. “I didn’t have a lot, but I had a why not you attitude,” she said. “Seeing my parents make it happen with the little that we had also inspired me. For me, that was my way of my why not attitude, they supported me and my dreams.”

Before you go, check out our favorite children’s books starring boys of color.