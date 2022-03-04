We Found the Best Nordstrom Prom Dresses for Under $200 & Your Teen Is Going To Love Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few life moments as magical as prom night. And with prom season coming soon, it’s time to start sealing the deal on an irresistible dress. Forget about the date, the prom dress comes first. Prom gives you the perfect excuse to transform into a princess for a night. It’s an unforgettable moment for teens, from the sweet to the totally embarrassing parts. And since it’s been on hold for a while, this is the year to go all out. If you want a scene-stealer dress that racks up those TikTok views, Nordstrom has an amazing collection of prom dresses.

Discover all your favorite styles from prom dresses that sparkle and shimmer to the dainty floral prints. But what we adore the most is that there are so many affordable options that look captivating and lavish. Plus, prom dresses make for great forever dresses that you can wear again in the later years. So, get that checklist ready because we swear you’ll fall in love with Nordstrom’s selection. Snag our must-have Nordstrom prom dresses below for under $200 that win best-dressed.

Lulus Falling Star Tiered Sleeveless Dress

This metallic dress is an eye-catching sight as it shimmers from every angle and movement. We swear you’ll feel like Cinderella throughout the night with this Lulu dress. You don’t even have to spend much to look this stunning.

Jump Apparel Glitter Gown

When it comes to keepsake pieces, this gown is so elegant and refined that it’s perfect for other occasions than just prom. It’s as graceful as it is unforgettable with its ivory and gold glitter design. Even days after prom, you and everyone else will be dreaming about it.

ASOS Design Embroidered Organza Tiered Wrap Dress

If you’re looking for a Bridgerton-inspired dress, this wrap dress gives you a modern twist. It beautifully matches the series’ Regency era’s fashion with its billowy form, full tiered skirt, puffy sleeves, and intricate floral embroidery. Slip on this ASOS Design dress to make prom night even more romantic.

Morgan & Co. Brocade Fit & Flare Party Dress

Short dresses aren’t as common at prom, but it doesn’t matter when it looks this fancy. The Morgan & Co. dress is a fun party piece that lets you move and twirl freely on the dance floor. It features a fit-and-flare that’s loaded with charming floral prints.

Lulus Make You Shine Satin Evening Dress

Looking for a dress that makes a statement as soon as you enter? This gorgeous satin dress keeps the spotlight on you all evening. It absolutely steals gazes with its rich dark purple and slim silhouette that you'll want to covet now.