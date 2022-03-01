Here’s What You Need to Know About the Latest Baby Formula Recall

The FDA announced an expanded recall of Abbott Nutrition‘s powdered baby formula on Monday, citing infant illnesses linked to the product. There have been four total reports of Cronobacter infections and two deaths, which might have been a result of the contamination. Another infant contracted Salmonella, leading to a hospitalization.

All of the patients consumed products that were made at the Sturgis, MI facility. “At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled,” the FDA reported.

⚠️Do not use recalled Similac, Alimentum, & EleCare powdered infant formula produced in Sturgis, MI. LEARN MORE about the Abbott Voluntary Recall of powder formulas: https://t.co/73g808UKWR — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) February 28, 2022

CNN Health says that “Other Abbott products should not be used if the first two digits of the lot code are 22 through 37; the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.” To double check if the formula you’re using was included in the recall, you can also head to Abbott Recall and enter the lot number of your product. The FDA assures consumers that all products not included in the recall are still safe to use.

Though it’s a rare illness, Cronobacter may be deadly for infants, according to the CDC. The germs can cause a blood infection or brain and spinal cord swelling. Salmonella is also a potentially deadly infection, resulting in 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year. Per the FDA, symptoms of Cronobacter or Salmonella can include “poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash or blood in the urine or stool.”

“We understand that infant formula is the sole source of nutrition for many infants and is an essential product,” the report said. “FDA is working with Abbott Nutrition to better assess the impacts of the recall and understand production capacity at other Abbott facilities that produce some of the impacted brands.

If you need to report your child’s illness, reach out to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator to speak directly to someone on the phone.