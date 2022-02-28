Ben Affleck Skipped the SAG Awards to Join Son Samuel for a Very Special Occasion

Ben Affleck had some important business to attend to this past Sunday, during the 28th annual SAG awards. The actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film The Tender Bar, skipped out on the ceremony in favor of his son Samuel’s 10th birthday party.

Affleck shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and has been outspoken about his dedication to fatherhood, so we’re not surprised that he chose some family time over an awards show.

“My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America in December 2021. “We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don’t care who you are, I’m quite sure you feel at some point in your life you’ve taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are.”

Since becoming a father, Affleck has been much more cautious about accepting projects that will take him away from home. “I just can’t do it,” he told Variety last year. “It’s not worth it to be away from my kids. If I’m going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they’ll see at some point, hopefully. Although my kids are like, ‘Dad, we don’t want to watch your movies.’”

Garner, meanwhile, has had nothing but sweet things to say about Affleck as a father. She opened up to Vanity Fair about co-parenting, and made the point that the two are “completely in line” with what they hope for their kids. “Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding,” she said. “But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”

Affleck, who recently rekindled his relationship with his former fiancé Jennifer Lopez, has been trying to keep a low profile in the tabloids, in some part, because of his family. “I think we’re older now, we have kids, and we have a different sense of responsibility, and we have a lot more experience and we’re just in a different place in our life,” Lopez told TODAY. We’re going to try to keep as much as we can sharing our happiness, but at the same time keeping it very sacred and close to our own hearts.”

We’re fully here for all this successful co-parenting, family time and birthday parties.