Chandler Powell’s Newest Photo Of Grace Warrior’s ‘Little Smile’ Is Too Cute To Miss

Leave it to Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin for a good, much-needed timeline cleanse starring their adorable infant Grace Warrior. On Feb. 26, proud papa Powell posted a heartwarming photo of Grace Warrior with the caption, “Grateful every day for this little smile.”

In the photo, we see Grace Warrior sitting upright in an adorable, all-white outfit on a pink blanket. She’s looking behind the camera, smiling a little as she sits in front of the “Croc One” boat. Powell tagged Grace’s mama and her uncle, Robert Irwin.

Commenters flooded Powell’s comment section with comments like “She’s adorable mate,” “What an adorable little princess,” and simply, “So cute” in all caps.

So, we, too, are grateful to see that little smile pop up on our Instagram feeds and we can’t get over the fact that she’s sitting upright! It feels like yesterday we were losing it over her fascination with a Christmas tree and videos of her crawling. In less than a month, on March 25, Grace will be one-year-old — and Irwin and Powell will celebrate their anniversary!

Back in 2019, Irwin and Powell got engaged, six years after when they first met. They married on March 25, 2020, in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo, and then almost down to the minute, they welcomed Grace Warrior a year later.

If you didn’t know, Grace Warrior got her name in the sweetest way. Grace was in honor of relatives on both sides of the family and her middle name “Warrior Irwin” is in honor of Steve Irwin and his legacy.

