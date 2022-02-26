Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Shiloh During Cambodia Trip: ‘My Soul is Recovering’

Despite being notorious for being private about her personal life, Angelina Jolie has been posting a lot of rare glimpses of her life with her kids.

On Feb. 24, Jolie posted a few photos of her trip to Cambodia, with the first photo being a candid shot of her and her daughter Shiloh smiling. She posted it with the caption, “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family. Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district.”

She added, “The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching, and mapping patrol routes. Link to MJP Foundation in bio.”

As we stated, in the first photo we see Jolie and Shiloh smiling at a cabin, showing fans a lighthearted moment between the two. In the second photo, we see Jolie working with local officials in more political movements and the last photo is a snapshot of beautiful flowers in the area.

Jolie has frequently discussed her love for Cambodia over the years, talking about what the country is going through, donating her own money, and even having personal ties with the country since her eldest child Maddox was born there.

Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt named Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 13, and Vivienne, 13.

