Vanessa Bryant’s Disney-Themed Mother-Daughter Snapshot With Capri Will Make Your Heart Melt

Vanessa Bryant never fails to update the world that her girls are smiling and rocking it with everything in life. This time around, she showed her Instagram followers how happy everyone was during their Disneyland trip.

On Feb 24, Bryant posted a bunch of photos from her and her daughters’ trip to Disneyland, from scenery photos to snapshots of her girls — it really felt like we were there with them. But the post we can’t help but tear up over is the selfie with Bryant and her youngest child Capri, 2. She posted this with the heartwarming caption, “Daddy’s Twin.”

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Bryant rocking her iconic smile and black sunnies with Capri sitting next to her, smiling from ear to ear, looking so cute with her pink hair bows. Truly, we can see the resemblance between Capri and her late father Kobe Bryant.

Now, who doesn’t love a trip to Disneyland with the family? It seems like the girls had the time of their lives while they were there, riding rides such as Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, and the Storybook Land Canal Boats.

It’s been a little over two years since Vanessa had to go through tragically losing both her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, 13. But Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, have remained as close as can be.

