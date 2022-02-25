Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Newsletters
Newsletters

Gabrielle Union & Other Celeb Parents of Trans Kids Slam Texas’ Transphobic Directive

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union at the 'L.A.'s Finest' AXN TV Series photocall Jimmy Olsen/MediaPunch/IPx
Tommy Dorfman seen at Girls' Night
Gabrielle Union and More Celeb Moms
Gabrielle Union and More Celeb Moms
Gabrielle Union and More Celeb Moms
View Gallery 19 Images

Gabrielle Union has a strong message for Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The actress took to Twitter to slam Abbott’s recent directive, which called on the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any minors undergoing “elective procedures for gender transitioning.”

Union, whose stepdaughter Zaya Wade came out publicly as transgender in 2020, has been a fierce advocate for the trans community — and posted some searing words about this awful development.

“This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago,” she wrote. “The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs? Let’s see.”

She was far from alone. Jamie Lee Curtis, whose daughter Ruby is trans, also condemned Abbott’s decision. “As a mother of a trans person I’m outraged!” Curtis tweeted. The actress appeared in People Magazine last year alongside Ruby, and expressed support and love for her daughter. “If one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it,” she said.

Busy Philipps retweeted a post on how to support trans kids in Texas, with a list of lesser-known organizations doing work on the ground. Last year, Philipps opened up about her eldest child Birdie coming out as gay and non-binary. “Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f-k. You can talk about that I’m gay and out, you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great,’” Philipps said on her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best.

Other well-know performers and advocates — from Elliot Page to Kerry Washington — shared their own messages of disgust with Abbott, while standing firmly with the trans community.

“I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General,” Page said in a statement to Variety. “Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression.

We’re so glad to see people using their platforms and speaking out against this dangerous directive. Let’s keep that going!

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad