Gabrielle Union & Other Celeb Parents of Trans Kids Slam Texas’ Transphobic Directive

Gabrielle Union has a strong message for Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The actress took to Twitter to slam Abbott’s recent directive, which called on the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any minors undergoing “elective procedures for gender transitioning.”

Union, whose stepdaughter Zaya Wade came out publicly as transgender in 2020, has been a fierce advocate for the trans community — and posted some searing words about this awful development.

“This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago,” she wrote. “The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs? Let’s see.”

She was far from alone. Jamie Lee Curtis, whose daughter Ruby is trans, also condemned Abbott’s decision. “As a mother of a trans person I’m outraged!” Curtis tweeted. The actress appeared in People Magazine last year alongside Ruby, and expressed support and love for her daughter. “If one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it,” she said.

Busy Philipps retweeted a post on how to support trans kids in Texas, with a list of lesser-known organizations doing work on the ground. Last year, Philipps opened up about her eldest child Birdie coming out as gay and non-binary. “Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f-k. You can talk about that I’m gay and out, you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great,’” Philipps said on her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best.

Other well-know performers and advocates — from Elliot Page to Kerry Washington — shared their own messages of disgust with Abbott, while standing firmly with the trans community.

“I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General,” Page said in a statement to Variety. “Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression.

Horrific. My heart goes out to the entire Trans community of Texas and their families. Texas, this is happening in your state. Now is the time to use your voice and your VOTE. #TransLivesMatter https://t.co/vOfMc3HWxr — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 23, 2022

This is pure evil. Cruelty isn’t a policy. Bigotry is not leadership. Transphobia doesn’t solve real world problems like a broken education system, failing infrastructure & rising student debt. This isn’t leadership. It’s hate. https://t.co/Ob9NjzCpYl — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 23, 2022

There have always been trans kids. This is nothing new. Letting them live their truth will save their lives. To all the trans kids and families who love them, in Texas and around the world: stay strong and keep fighting for your freedom. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 24, 2022

We’re so glad to see people using their platforms and speaking out against this dangerous directive. Let’s keep that going!