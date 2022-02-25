If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Children are often honest with what they like and don’t. However, we swear there’s no way they’ll deny a pair of new Birkenstocks. And how could they when they’re super comfy and sport fun patterns? Gifting them a new pair of kicks, in particular Birkenstock, will definitely make you the ‘cool’ parent for a long time — especially because their quality is made to last for years.

Birkenstock just dropped two new sandals for toddlers and little kids at Nordstrom. The two styles are worth $60, which is a great price considering how often they will be worn. With warm weather approaching, these Birkenstock sandals will definitely be a go-to pair for all-day wear. They’re the perfect footwear whether it’s for vacation, the playground, to even play dates with their little besties. Plus, they’re environmentally friendly so each of their steps is reducing a carbon footprint. You truly can’t go wrong with Birkenstocks for your children. Don’t hesitate to check out and snag these new Birkenstock styles below.

Arizona Desert Soil Slide Sandal

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

If you’re looking for an everyday sandal, go for these classic Arizona Sandals. This signature style gets a slight makeover with a neon green cortex-latex footbed and faux leather straps. It also features a deep heel cup for better weight distribution and a comfortable fit.

Rio Pastel Floral Slingback Sandal

Image: Birkenstocks. Courtesy of Birkenstocks.

These pastel slingback sandals perfectly complement the upcoming springtime. Not only will these sandals feel like a dream in comfort, but their adorable floral print is just as lovely.