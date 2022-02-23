Pink Doesn’t Think Her 10-Year-Old Should Have a Cell Phone – Do You Agree?

Is it ever too soon to give your kids their own phone? The answer is a resounding yes from Grammy winner and mama of two, Pink.

During a recent interview with Carson Daly, the singer explained that she’s laying down the law when it comes to technology. 10-year-old Willow and her 5-year-old brother Jameson are going to have to wait a litttttle while longer before they get their very first smartphones.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” she said. “For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

That’s not to say that Pink is opposed to the idea of Willow and Jameson ever jumping on the gadget bandwagon. “We can’t be dinosaurs ourselves as parents, we have to sort of embrace it and go with it,” she added.

So, when do phones serve a healthy purpose for kids?

According to Pink, who recorded three new bedtime stories for meditation app Calm Kids, technology is great for kids when it comes to getting a restful night’s sleep. “If you want to listen to a story at night that fires your imagination gets you in your body and helps you drift off to sleep while not being afraid of the dark, [while] not feeling alone, great,” she said.

The singer isn’t the only celebrity mom who has opened up about screen time concerns. Other A-listers have shared similar worries. Jennifer Lopez told E! back in 2015 that her kids don’t get to use their iPads during the week, “or play video games or anything because it’s school time. And they have to be good in school and then they get Sunday Funday. It’s something I made up so they could work towards it and behave!”

We definitely understand where these moms are coming from! A 2017 study from Clinical Psychology Science found that adolescents who spend more time on smartphones than kids who participate in non-screen activities were more likely to report mental health issues.

Smartphones can unfortunately be double-edged swords. Now, our big question: where do you land on giving your kids a phone?