Kate Middleton Admits Her Baby Fever ‘Worries’ Prince William: ‘Let’s Have Another One’

Watch out — Kate Middleton has baby fever, a condition that makes husband Prince William a little uneasy!

“It makes me very broody,” Middleton said about the prospect of a fourth child, during her solo tour of Denmark. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

Middleton is in Denmark to promote the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which she founded in June 2021 and to meet with experts from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project.

The royal couple have three children, Prince William, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, but their mom has recently been dropping hints about a little sibling. Last month, while the Duke and Duchess visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, the subject came up again.

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” Prince William joked to the public as his wife of nearly 11 years held a baby while standing for photos. “No more!” Then, addressing Middleton, he added, “Don’t take her with you.”

If the couple does decide to add to their family, they’ll make millions of fans happy and churn gambling sites which place bets on potential royal pregnancies and baby names.

And another baby would only surely make the royal siblings closer than ever. In 2018, a source told Us Weekly that Charlotte has a “great bond” with her brothers and takes “her big sister duties very seriously” when it comes to protecting little Louis. Very cute!

