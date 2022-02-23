Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Tribute to Twins Max & Emme Has Us Very Emotional

Jennifer Lopez ’s twins Max and Emme turned 14 and their mom’s birthday tribute has us crying happy tears.

My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts Max and Lulu,” the Marry Me star wrote on Instagram to accompany a video of the trio’s happiest moments. “ You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!!” “So this is 14!!!!

She added, “I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life. Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity … today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future … a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth.”

“It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life,” wrote Lopez. “Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever…”

Lopez, who shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, calls her children “coconuts,” a nickname they love, she explained in February during Live with Kelly and Ryan . “I think that they like it — I like to think that they like it — it’s cute, I call them coconuts because they obviously are twins …and when they were in the crib when they were very, very little, their hair looked like coconut hair so I used to call them coconuts. And it just stuck.”

And the coconuts grew up fast — Emme proved that she was handed down her mom’s singing pipes, joining her on stage at the Super Bowl half-time show in 2019 and during Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour. And in 2021, the singer told ELLE that Max had encouraged her to use her large platform for social change.

These kids have big futures, without a doubt. And we’re in awe every step of the way!

