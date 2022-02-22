Calling All Marvel Fans — LEGO & Hasbro Are Releasing a Thor-Themed Set & It Includes Thor’s Hammer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Both we and our children have been waiting for the newest installment of the Thor movies. On July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder is coming out, but that’s not the only big release we’re freaking out about — because LEGO is coming out with some goodies. Hasbro and LEGO collaborated on a Thor-inspired set to be released closer to the release date, from Thor’s hammer to action figures.

The highly anticipated sets will include Thor’s Hammer and The Goat Boat, and Hasbro will soon release the pre-order option for the action figures of the main characters like Jane as Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the new villain Gorr (Christian Bale).

This collaboration will be available for release closer to the release date, and pre-order options will be available as soon as March. So mark your calendars and look at what this new Marvel LEGO collaboration will be offering soon for your family.

The Goat Boat — $49.99, Coming Soon on April 26, 2022

Courtesy of LEGO LEGO.

The Goat Boat LEGO set is based on the iconic Viking Ship from the movies, complete with five characters from the movie. Perfect for creative play, your kids will enjoy this set for months to come, especially after the new movie comes out.

Thor’s Hammer — $99.99, Coming Soon on March 1, 2022

Courtesy of LEGO LEGO.

Celebrate Marvel at its finest with one of the most iconic symbols in the whole franchise: Thor’s Hammer, or Mjölnir. With a stand and mini-figures, this set will no doubt be your kids’ favorite one yet.

