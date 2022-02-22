We’ve all been there, trying to trick our little ones into not indulging themselves in something. This time around, Kate Hudson tried (and failed) to trick her daughter into not loving chocolate. On Feb. 21, Hudson posted a video of her and her daughter Rani, 3, eating with the caption, “Worst food she’s ever had!”

Now obviously this isn’t really Rani’s least favorite food, because that little girl was chowing down on that chocolate, despite her mama’s chagrin. But in the hilarious and adorable 30-second video, we see Hudson enjoying a sweet treat herself while trying to trick Rani into not indulging in the chocolate-y goodness — but Rani was not having it.

Hudson kept saying things jokingly like, “Rani, you do NOT like that… That is the worst food you’ve ever had!” To which, Rani just giggles at her smiling mama as she grabs for seconds.

Rani, 3, is the youngest of Hudson’s children. Hudson had her first child named Ryder Russell Robinson, 18, with her first husband Chris Robinson back in 2004. Then she had another son in 2011, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy, who continues to co-parent with her. Hudson is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa and welcomed Rani Rose back in Oct. and they have been on Cloud 9 since.

Hudson revealed to Sunday Today With Willie Geist per E Online about her family’s dynamic, saying like, with any family, there are good days and bad days. But on the bad days, she remembers to stay grateful. “When you have so many kids, you know, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please get me out of here.’ I just remind myself there’s a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we’ve just got to stay in for a bit.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities from famous families.

