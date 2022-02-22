Jenna Dewan’s Newest Photo Of Her & Daughter Everly Has Us Seeing Double

At only eight years old, Everly is already the spitting image of her dancing mama Jenna Dewan. On Feb. 22, Dewan posted two photos of her and her daughter Everly with the caption, “Take your daughter to work day!”

In the first photo, we see Everly on an acting chair with her mama right behind them, both of them looking into the camera. The following photo is a more casual snapshot of Dewan kissing Everly’s head while she’s distracted.

Now, everyone is already geeking out at the photos because of how similar Everly already looks like her Step Up superstar mama. From their enchanting eyes to the middle parts in their hair, Everly already has the side-eye-with-smirk-look down already.

Everly is the eldest of Dewan’s children. Dewan and ex-husband Channing Tatum welcomed Everly back in 2013, a few years after tying the knot in 2009. They separated in 2018, with Dewan finding love again soon after with actor Steve Kazee. Kazee and Dewan share a son together named Callum, 1.

For a long time, Dewan never shared Everly’s face on social media, but she told Yahoo per MSN that it changed after a certain point. “Yeah, she felt comfortable with it. And I think there comes a certain age where you start realizing she’s old enough to [wonder], ‘Why is my face covered?’ But she’s aware, and she knows that we were being protective and wanted it to be coming from her. And I think the world has changed… she’s voiced her opinion and the times have changed, and everyone just across the board was more comfortable with it.”

