Patrick Mahomes Shares Adorable Birthday Photos of Daughter Sterling: ‘My Heart Turns One Today’

Be prepared for a cuteness overload: Patrick Mahomes just posted a bunch of photos of baby Sterling. On Feb. 20, on Sterling’s first birthday, Mahomes posted a series of photos with the caption, “My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!” Her mama Brittany Matthews was quick to comment, “My girl” and the photos will melt your heart repeatedly.

In the first photo, we see Sterling sitting in front of a couple of bouquets with a shirt that says “loved” (which is by far the cutest thing ever!) In the next photo, Sterling rocks her iconic red bow in her hair as she sits on a few toys, followed by a photo of her and her proud papa.

Then our hearts exploded when we saw the photo of Sterling in a little Christmas outfit, looking bewildered under a Christmas tree, followed by a couple more photos of her and her baby blue eyes.

The last photo may be our favorite though, with papa Mahomes holding his emotive daughter in the pool.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews back in Sept. 2020, the same month they announced that they were expecting a baby girl. Sterling Skye was then born on Feb. 20, 2021.

Per BND, Mahomes was asked by ESPN’s Lisa Salters how it’s been being a father and he gleefully talked about how much he loves it. “Oh, it’s been awesome. You know, she’s at that stage now where she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say ‘no’ a lot. So I’ll have to get used to that. So it’s definitely awesome to have them all out here.”

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.

