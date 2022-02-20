Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Newsletters
Newsletters

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up to Fans About Starting IVF Treatments Again: ‘I Honestly Don’t Mind the Shots’

Delilah Gray
Chrissy Teigen at arrivals for 62nd
Chrissy Teigen Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Starting
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Starting
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Starting
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Starting
View Gallery 6 Images

This weekend, Chrissy Teigen decided to get vulnerable with her followers and share that she’s starting fertility treatments again.

On Feb. 19, Teigen posted a photo of her working out, overlooking the ocean, as she opens up to her followers about starting IVF treatments. She captioned it, “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She added, “But also, like, please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild, but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

This news comes a little over a year after she suffered pregnancy loss of her and John Legend’s third child Jack, back in Sept. 2020. She let her followers know about their unexpected loss and the grief that followed.

For those that don’t know, IVF treatments, or in-vitro fertilization, is a fertility procedure that helps conception through artificial means. This isn’t the first time Teigen and Legend have undergone IVF treatments. They conceived their son Miles Theodore, 3, through IVF treatments, but conceived their firstborn Luna Simone, 5, naturally.

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad