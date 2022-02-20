Chrissy Teigen Opens Up to Fans About Starting IVF Treatments Again: ‘I Honestly Don’t Mind the Shots’

This weekend, Chrissy Teigen decided to get vulnerable with her followers and share that she’s starting fertility treatments again.

On Feb. 19, Teigen posted a photo of her working out, overlooking the ocean, as she opens up to her followers about starting IVF treatments. She captioned it, “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She added, “But also, like, please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild, but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

This news comes a little over a year after she suffered pregnancy loss of her and John Legend’s third child Jack, back in Sept. 2020. She let her followers know about their unexpected loss and the grief that followed.

For those that don’t know, IVF treatments, or in-vitro fertilization, is a fertility procedure that helps conception through artificial means. This isn’t the first time Teigen and Legend have undergone IVF treatments. They conceived their son Miles Theodore, 3, through IVF treatments, but conceived their firstborn Luna Simone, 5, naturally.

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.