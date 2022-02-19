Bindi Irwin Posted New Videos & Snapshot of Grace Warrior’s Beach Day & It’s Too Cute to Handle

Be right back, our hearts are literally exploding from the cuteness overload Bindi Irwin posted on her Instagram of Grace Warrior on the beach.

On Feb. 18, Irwin posted a photo of her, Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior all smiling on the beach with the caption, “Our little beach baby. Girl loves the ocean and watching her Dada surf. Also, note the tiny shell she collected.”

Now, this photo is super heartwarming as you see the happy parents smiling ear to ear as they hold a giggly Grace Warrior, but the following post is what made our hearts implode.

Only a few hours after the first post, Irwin posted a compilation video of their time on the beach. She posted it with the caption, “#BeachDay with this ray of sunshine.”

The adorable video starts with Grace looking super cute on a chair, sticking her tongue out, followed by clips of Powell holding her. Then we see clips of her parents showing her seashells, with her throwing them around. Next, we see Powell teaching Grace how to walk on the beach with Irwin’s brother Robert taking photos. We get snippets of Terri Irwin showing Grace seashells, close-ups of the growing baby, and Grace constantly stealing the show (along with Robert’s glasses!) Honestly, it’s the cutest video we’ve seen.

It’s crazy to think that Grace Warrior will already be a one-year-old come March 25, but we cant wait to see what Bindi and Powell have in store for her (and our Instagram timelines!)

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

