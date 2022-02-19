John Mulaney & Infant Son Malcolm Already Look Like Twins in Cozy Father-Son Photo

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Delilah Gray
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn haven’t skipped a beat when updating fans on three-month-old Malcolm. But their latest update has us seeing double already between Malcolm and his comedian papa.

On Feb. 15, Munn posted a photo of Mulaney and their son Malcolm chilling on a sofa, with the caption, “My Valentines are watching Bosch.” To which Mulaney responded, “Season 2 Episode 2.”

In the photo, we see Mulaney and Malcolm laying down on a couch, with their arms crossed (or Malcolm’s baby version of crossing arms). The father-son duo already looks so much alike, sharing the same perfectly blank expression — despite watching such a nail-biter like Bosch.

Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney was born back in Nov. 2021 to parents Munn and Mulaney. Since then, Munn and Mulaney’s fans have been flooded with adorable baby Malcolm photos, showing him growing up so much already in front of our eyes.

Mulaney shocked the world when he not only announced his separation from his wife of seven years Anna Marie Tendler, but also that he was dating actress Olivia Munn. On top of all of that, he announced that he and Munn were expecting a child together.

Now, Mulaney and Munn’s relationship has been very scrutinized since they came out about their relationship, with many questioning their relationship timeline and overlap with Mulaney’s relationship with Tendler. There has been so much scrutiny that they have to either limit or turn off comments on their Instagram posts that feature themselves together or baby Malcolm.

Despite how you feel, there’s no denying that Malcolm looks a lot like his papa — do you think he’ll be just as funny too?

