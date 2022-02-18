Kim Kardashian Just Shared the Cutest Low-Key Parenting Moment With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian is going through it right now — her ongoing divorce from Kanye West coupled by his public pleas for her affections that have veered into harassment territory — but her latest photos show much she’s trying to keep it together for her kids.

On Thursday, the KUWTK star posted new Instagram pics of herself and her eight-year-old daughter North wearing matching pink heart-punched pajamas and clowning around in bed — one of those let-down-your-hair parenting moments that are so needed (here’s the proof) when life doesn’t go as planned.

Kardashian has been praised for keeping a low profile while West freely airs their conflicts in media interviews and on social media, sharing private text messages seemingly between the pair, slamming her parenting style (aside from North, the couple share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2), and encouraging people to “scream” at Kardashian’s boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson. On Valentine’s Day, West also ordered a bed of roses to be delivered to Kardashian’s home in a truck labeled, “My vision is krystal klear.”

The SKIMS co-founder has spoken out a few times — after West accused her of allowing North to make TikTok videos on their mother-daughter account against his rules, the reality star said his “constant attacks” interfered with her desire for a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” and in her March Vogue cover story, she shared her vision for what that looks like: “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” she told the magazine. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

No one knows what’s actually going on between Kardashian and West but we love to see genuine smiles on their children’s faces.

