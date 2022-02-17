Shanna Moakler Has One Condition For Her Children Joining the Kardashian Family

Shanna Moakler says co-parenting is “probably the only thing” she and ex-husband Travis Barker agree on these days, but she has one condition as her children join the most famous family in America: “As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom.”

After her dismissal from Celebrity Big Brother this week, the model opened up to People about her family — she and Barker share 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon, along with Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter Atiana, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

“My children are my first priority, and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on,” Moakler told the outlet. “That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness.” Adding that she hopes the Kardashian family will welcome her children into their fold, Moakler said, “As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”

After Kourtney Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October, Moakler posted the Instagram statement, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” which was interpreted as shading the couple. Although Moakler later posted, “PSA, I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period…”

However Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008, previously clarified her feelings about the Kardashians, telling TMZ in May, “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.” Moakler also claimed that she “caught” Travis and Kim Kardashian having an affair during their marriage, which the SKIMS founder has denied, calling the story a “false narrative.”

That month, Alabama accused her mom of being absent, writing on Instagram, “My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom…”

Moakler and Barker’s children have gotten closer to Kourtney as the couple plans their wedding — and possibly a baby. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source told Us Weekly. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The source added, “Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting … It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

But Moakler denied that she is fixated on the couple’s future.

“I’m really just not,” she told People. “I’m in a relationship [with Matthew Rondeau], and I’m really happy, and it’s just not something that’s centered in my world, and that’s why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity because I wanted America to see me for who I was.”

