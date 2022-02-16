Kelly Clarkson’s Thoughts While Quarantining With Her Kids Are Hilarious, Real, & 100% Relatable

Kelly Clarkson showed up for an interview makeup-free and wearing a sleep mask and a bathrobe — and moms are feeling it.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show appeared remotely on her daytime series after handing the reins to actress and guest host Taraji P. Henson.

“Sometimes women don’t rise Taraji,” Clarkson joked to Henson “Sometimes we fall. Look, I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. All my makeup’s expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

Clarkson clarified that she wasn’t sick and that her absence was for health precautions. She did however, reveal how she and daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington, 5, whom she shares with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, were spending their time: Watching the Disney film Encanto.

Our third night in a row to watch Encanto ha! My kids are obsessed and I don’t mind, it’s so good. pic.twitter.com/lZBZyj9QVB — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 13, 2022

Referencing a January tweet in which Clarkson wrote, “Our third night in a row to watch Encanto ha! My kids are obsessed and I don’t mind, it’s so good” the singer admitted that not much had changed at home.

“When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies, okay?” she told Henson. “… You’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack … and then you have River, who literally just right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play. She just says the lines.”

Clarkson added that they’ve sat for many viewings of the 2021 film, which was nominated for Academy Awards including best animated feature film, best original score, and best song. “We’ve seen it so much but it’s so cute!” she gushed.

We appreciate Clarkson’s hilarious approach to pandemic parenting. We’ll all get through this!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.