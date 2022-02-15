Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia is Giving Us All the Summer Vibes in an Adorable Striped Swimsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s only February, but Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Kaavia James, already has us ready for summertime! The 3-year-old girl looks just like a model in a new photo posted by her mom yesterday, which was tagged “My funny Valentine.”

“My Lil Valentine. My [heart],” wrote Union, along with four heart emojis and an angel emoji. The bright picture features Kaavia smiling at the camera with both arms raised happily in the air. Kaavia is wearing the most adorable swimsuit I’ve ever seen, which is a one-piece halter top in rainbow-colored stripes with a matching rainbow ruffle at the top. (You can buy it for your own little water baby here!)

She is standing in front a gorgeous blue swimming pool, just ready to dive in. The sun is shining radiantly on her from the background, making the little girl’s face glow. She looks absolutely beautiful!

Fans blew up the comments on this sweet picture, leaving rainbow heart emojis, heart-eye emojis, and fire emojis. Some commented on her gorgeous natural hair, and others simply said she was “so pretty,” “so cute,” and “so beautiful.”

This little fashionista already has her own kids’ clothing line inspired by her — which, honestly, just makes sense as she looks so dang trendy all the time. Her parents often post pictures and videos showing off her sassy and sweet personality, like earlier this month when she was dancing with her mom on Sunday morning.

Yesterday, Wade posted another picture of Kaavia outside near lounge chairs, this time wearing a striped orange romper over her bathing suit. He wrote “Happy Valentine’s Day Daddy Girl.”

After her long day at the pool, Kaavia had a hard time getting out of bed. Her parents posted a funny video to Kaavia’s Instagram today, showing the little girl wrapped up in blankets in bed and not wanting to wake up. The sleepy faces she makes are so cute, but the most relatable moment is when she opens her eyes, stretches, and then closes her eyes again. A few seconds later, she peeks to see if the person who woke her up is still there before slowly rolling out of bed — and we can’t stop laughing.

The video caption says: “When Tuesday feels like Monday. Tag your favorite slow riser in the comments. You are my people.” Her dad commented a laughing face emoji and her mom commented, “Same gurl same.”

This girl is just so stinking cute!

