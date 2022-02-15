The Rock’s Daughters Gave Him a Compliment That Took His Breath Away & His Response Has Us Teary-Eyed

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often plays a tough guy in movies, but in real life, he’s a very caring, sensitive dad to his daughters. He is dad to Simone, 20, with ex Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He shared an update today about his Valentine’s Day with his two youngest girls, and it definitely made me cry.

The Rock shared several pictures on Instagram of his daughters sitting on his lap, showing him the Valentine’s cards they made for him. One features the girls’ handprints in pink with the words, “We love you, Daddy” and the other is a tree, which The Rock explained in his caption.

“These two little tornadoes busted into my office with their special Valentine’s Day surprises for Daddy,” he wrote, along with several heart emojis. “They made a heart with hand prints and a Daddy Tree where every limb represents the things I am to them.”

Some of the things on the Daddy Tree include, “Surpriser,” “Big heart,” “Puts me to bed,” “Happy,” “Kind,” “Lifts things with his muscles,” “Generous,” “Plays toys with me,” “A ‘rock,’” and “Gives me frozen bananas.”

But one word on the tree took his breath away. He wrote, “But the one that made me stop and take a deep breath — and once they left my office, I just sat there in my thoughts (and got all emotional) was both of them called me ‘Friend.’”

He then talked about how special that was to him and different from his own relationship with his father. “I never really had that feeling growing up with my old man,” he said. “He loved his kids and we loved him. He raised me with tough love and very tough discipline ~ but I never considered him a friend.”

Later, The Rock added, “Father/son dynamic is much different than Father/daughter, as we all know. So being a friend is a new one for me — I love it — and makes me realize I’m giving my children some pretty strong anchors. Love, discipline, kindness.. and friendship.”

If you aren’t crying already, The Rock continues: “What a Valentine’s Day, I’ll never forget. So special. A day will come when these little tornadoes will no longer be running in my office giving me stuff like this, so I’ll cherish these moments while I can get ‘em. And when they grow up ~ I hope they still consider their father, their friend. If not, I’ll just go back to picking up things with my muscles. Hope you guys had a great Valentine’s Day with your loved ones.”

This heartfelt post perfectly captures all the feelings that come with being a parent. I didn’t realize my new goal was to be considered a friend by my kids, but I totally love it after hearing The Rock’s explanation. Those girls are lucky to have him as a dad!

