Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Plan to be ‘Hands-On’ Parents — And Honor Their Cultural Roots

As we quietly obsess over everything Rihanna wears while pregnant, the singer and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky are focusing on what kind of parents they’ll be when their baby is born. These first-time parents are planning on being “very hands-on” according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source exclusively told ET yesterday, “This baby can have anything in the world, but more than anything this baby will be spoiled with love and attention,” noting that Rihanna and A$AP “will be very hands-on parents.”

The source also revealed that Rihanna is planning on keeping their first moments with baby private. “Rihanna is a pro at staying out of the public eye when she wants to,” the source said. “L.A. will be home base, but they’ll likely spend time in the Hamptons again this summer. And of course, she has very strong ties to Barbados, it’s been several months since she’s been there, but that will be one of their first trips with the baby.”

Taking the baby to Barbados is just one way the couple wants to honor their cultural roots. On Friday, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly, “Rihanna wants her Barbados heritage honored when she names her child, [as well as] A$AP’s roots. They want both of their cultures included. It is very important to them to keep where they are from passed down to their child.”

In an interview with ET on Friday at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin launch, Rihanna said about pregnancy, “It’s a long nine to ten months. You have to enjoy it.” She added that she’s trying to enjoy it as much as she can, “and fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Overall, the two are very excited about becoming parents. “It’s all an exciting journey so far,” Rihanna told ET on Friday. “I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

Enjoying this special time is all you can do — and Rihanna is truly rocking it. She is an inspiration to pregnant women everywhere, and we know her and A$AP are going to make fantastic parents!

