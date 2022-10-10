This Bestseller is An Absolute Must-Have for Nintendo Switch Owners – & It’s Only $9 Ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are no two ways about it: kids are hard on stuff, even when they don’t mean to be. Whether they’re breaking it or losing it, nearly everything that comes into a kid’s hands is in peril at some point. That’s bad enough when it’s, say, your favorite tube of lip balm or that cheap plastic toy they got in a kids’ meal somewhere — but when it’s an entire video game system, damage or loss is a whole different ballgame.

Enter the BOOGIIO Nintendo Switch carrying case,

which just so happens to be on sale for 57 percent off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (not a Prime member? Sign up here and take advantage of the Prime Day-type deals!).

Gamers on-the-go can haul the Switch and accessories on car trips or to friends’ houses without compromising its safety. The outer hard EVA shell provides durable protection from drops, dents, and scrapes, and the soft inner lining makes sure the screen is scratch-free. The large capacity storage space fits a Nintendo Switch console with JoyCons attached (no removing them just to fit them in the case!), extra JoyCons, and chargers, with an elastic strap to keep everything firmly in place. There’s also room to store 10 Nintendo Switch game cartridges or SD cards. It keeps all your kids’ goodies together in one convenient and protective spot, and every parent can appreciate the value of that.

Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers give this a solid 4.8 out of 5 star average, saying it’s “very sturdy and well-made,” that it “exceeded expectations,” and — our personal favorite, and the one that’s got us clicking add to cart — “durable enough to withstand an 8-year-old.” Um, SOLD!

With a hot deal like this now $9 case, there’s never been a better time to protect your investment — because kids aren’t careful with their stuff until they start paying for it themselves.